Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,968. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.59. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

