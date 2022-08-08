Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,879. The company has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.