Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of CGI worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in CGI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,268. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI Company Profile

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

