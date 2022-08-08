Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of CGI worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in CGI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,268. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
