Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,648,000 after acquiring an additional 491,719 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,199,000 after acquiring an additional 101,355 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,199. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

