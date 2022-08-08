Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

