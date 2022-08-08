Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE CP traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,169. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

