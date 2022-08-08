Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

