Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 384 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

LH stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $256.39. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,948. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

