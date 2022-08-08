Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37,904.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.03 million and $37,904.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 251.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.03 or 0.02117812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

