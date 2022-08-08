Barclays Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $112.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.70. 1,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

Institutional Trading of Westlake

In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,918. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.