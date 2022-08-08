Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.66) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 343 ($4.20) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.50 ($4.25).
LGEN opened at GBX 271.30 ($3.32) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.15. The company has a market cap of £16.20 billion and a PE ratio of 822.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80).
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
