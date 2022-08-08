BarnBridge (BOND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.31 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $63.31 million and $19.21 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for $8.81 or 0.00036591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,185,756 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

