Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Barnes Group Price Performance

B traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Barnes Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

