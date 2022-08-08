Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Barnes Group has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $50.44.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 364.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

