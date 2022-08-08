Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $620,747.44 and approximately $28,621.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00005395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

