Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $911.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.