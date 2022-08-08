Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $30.37

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.37, but opened at $33.00. Belite Bio shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 77 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.11.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

