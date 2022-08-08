Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics
About Benchmark Electronics
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benchmark Electronics (BHE)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.