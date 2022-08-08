Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

About Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

