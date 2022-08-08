Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €65.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €41.68 ($42.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.31. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a one year high of €82.80 ($85.36). The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

