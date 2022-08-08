Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 112 ($1.37) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 123.33 ($1.51).

Centamin Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.32 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.27. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.29.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.99%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,878.57). In other news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 65,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,878.57).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

