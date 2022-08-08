Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

RR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.16) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.4 %

RR stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4,150.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Warren East bought 27,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,053.34 ($29,473.52). In other news, insider Anita Frew purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,238.94). Also, insider Warren East acquired 27,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,053.34 ($29,473.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,641 shares of company stock worth $8,912,798.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

