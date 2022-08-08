BidiPass 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $82,077.10 and approximately $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,219.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00131771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067293 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.