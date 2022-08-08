BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $131.63

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $131.63 or 0.00552669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $266.28 million and $8.09 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00186803 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

