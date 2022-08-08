Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

TSE:BDT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.99. 68,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,779. The firm has a market cap of C$375.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$6.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.54.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

