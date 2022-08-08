Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Cap of $8.23 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.