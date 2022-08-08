Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Cap of $94,860.27

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $94,860.27 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007627 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00241251 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.