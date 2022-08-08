Bitcoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $784,758.64 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $784,758.64 and $565.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00017511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 187,290 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

