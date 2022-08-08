BitDAO (BIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61.59 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $61.59 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.01844211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014702 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,979,932 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

