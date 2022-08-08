Bitgear 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $652.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $112,106.70 and $652.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 205.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.01844211 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014702 BTC.
Bitgear Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io.
Bitgear Coin Trading
