Bitgesell Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million (BGL)

Bitgesell (BGL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Bitgesell has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $7,473.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgesell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 187% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.01893061 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014828 BTC.
About Bitgesell
Bitgesell’s total supply is 16,414,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,157,930 coins. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell.
Buying and Selling Bitgesell
Receive News & Updates for Bitgesell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgesell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.