BitShares Trading Up 6.9% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00119551 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037097 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022807 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00276613 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038832 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
