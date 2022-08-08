BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $30,465,145.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $695.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.39 and a 200 day moving average of $685.75.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.