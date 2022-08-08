Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

BE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,260. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 490,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 269,968 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

