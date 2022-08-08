Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after buying an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,309,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

