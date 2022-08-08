Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.75 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,073,166.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 606,516 shares of company stock worth $6,839,063. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

