BMO Capital Markets Trims B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Target Price to $21.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. 19,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.