BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

