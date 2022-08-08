Bonfida Market Capitalization Hits $25.11 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a total market cap of $25.11 million and $4.81 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 295.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.38 or 0.02316533 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014411 BTC.
Bonfida Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.