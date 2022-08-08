Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,912 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $95,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,999. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

