Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

