Borr Drilling (BORR) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Borr Drilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -68.09% -20.72% -6.10% Borr Drilling Competitors -42.76% -15.48% -5.21%

Risk & Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling’s peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Borr Drilling and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million -$193.00 million -2.99 Borr Drilling Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 6.73

Borr Drilling’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Borr Drilling and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling Competitors 707 2126 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Borr Drilling’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Borr Drilling peers beat Borr Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 23 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

