Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

