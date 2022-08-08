Bottos (BTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,121.00

Bottos (BTO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Bottos has a market cap of $303,743.77 and approximately $24,121.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

