Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $40.24. Bread Financial shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.07%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

