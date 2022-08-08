Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,434 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $103.43. 32,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,750. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.18 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

