Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 9,602 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.97. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,432. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

