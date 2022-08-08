Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,738 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after acquiring an additional 151,405 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.