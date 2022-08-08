Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 934 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of TopBuild worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLD traded up $4.84 on Monday, hitting $201.47. 1,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $196.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

