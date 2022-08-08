Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.60. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

