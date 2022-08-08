Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $72.70. 173,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,864,156. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.