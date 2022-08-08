Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $72.70. 173,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,864,156. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
